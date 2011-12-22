Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
BRUSSELS Dec 22 Exmar has reached an agreement for LLOG Deepwater Development Co to speed up payment for its purchase of the Belgian natural gas shipping company's Opti-Ex semi-submersible production platform.
Exmar said on Thursday it would receive a lump sum of $250 million next month, in addition to payments already received of $104.5 million in July and $10.4 million during the second half.
It said the payments would result in net cash proceeds after tax of approximately $127 million.
The transaction would reduce Exmar's debt by about $113 million, it said, adding net profit on the Opti-Ex sale would be about $50 million, which will be accounted for fully in 2011.
Exmar sold the platform for more than $400 million, and delivered it to the Gulf of Mexico earlier this year. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, June 12 Oil rose on Monday after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing even though rising U.S. drilling helped keep physical markets bloated.