MILAN Oct 9 Italian holding company Exor , a key investor in car maker Fiat, said on Thursday it had bought back 238.6 million euros ($304 million) of a bond issue maturing in June 2017.

The company said last month it would offer to buy back the bonds and would launch a new issue denominated in euros seeking to lengthen the average maturity of its debt.

Exor said it had repurchased the bonds at a premium of 12.791 percent to face value.

The issue had initially been worth a total of 750 million euros but Exor had carried out a previous smaller repurchase to leave the issue with a residual size of 690 million euros, before the latest deal.

The transaction will be settled on Oct. 14.

