MILAN, April 9 Italian holding group Exor
, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
(FCA), said on Wednesday it would be willing to provide
additional capital necessary to boost the prospects of the
companies in which it invests.
The offer could signal further support for FCA, which is due
to unveil the car models and investments it will use in a bid to
return its loss-making European operations to profit and to grow
in markets like Asia, where it has traditionally been weak.
"We are positive about the prospects for our investments,"
Exor said in an extract of a letter the company sent to its
shareholders. "If they were to require additional capital for
further, profitable development, we would be more than happy to
provide it."
The letter, which followed EXOR's announcement that
consolidated group profit last year rose to 2.08 billion euros
($2.87 billion) from 298.3 million euros, did
not give further details.
Fiat took full control of its U.S. unit Chrysler in January
in a $4.35 billion deal to create the world's seventh-largest
auto group.
The automaker expects a new strategy focusing on exports of
its premium brands such as Maserati and Alfa Romeo to help
override some of the weak demand in its traditional markets that
is only gradually recovering from a six-year slump in car sales
in Europe.
A multi-year business plan outlining all new models and
investments will be presented in early May. But analysts and
industry players have already raised doubt about Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne's ability to raise all the funds needed to
finance his ambitious turnaround plan.
Marchionne said in March that FCA may not need to sell
assets to finance the expansion plan, but could do so by issuing
debt.
A convertible bond is another option the company has been
considering so far, while Marchionne has repeatedly ruled out a
share issue by either Fiat or Chrysler.
Exor also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH
Industrial, real estate group Cushman & Wakefield and
soccer club Juventus, among others.
