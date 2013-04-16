MILAN, April 16 Italy-based holding company Exor
SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said
Tuesday its 2012 net profit fell to 398.2 million euros ($521.01
million) from 504.2 million euros a year ago.
Exor's net profit for 2011 included a one-time gain of 306.6
million euros from buying a stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler.
The company's net asset value (NAV) rose by 1.3 billion
million euros from the end of last year to 7.62 billion euros as
of December 31, 2012.
Exor said it would pay a dividend of 0.3350 per ordinary
share.
Exor holds 30.01 percent of Fiat Industrial (FI.MI>, 15
percent of certification company SGS, 30.05 percent of
carmaker Fiat and 69.27 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real
estate company.