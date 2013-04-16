MILAN, April 16 Italy-based holding company Exor SpA, which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said Tuesday its 2012 net profit fell to 398.2 million euros ($521.01 million) from 504.2 million euros a year ago. Exor's net profit for 2011 included a one-time gain of 306.6 million euros from buying a stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler. The company's net asset value (NAV) rose by 1.3 billion million euros from the end of last year to 7.62 billion euros as of December 31, 2012.