BRIEF-Zhejiang Century Huatong Group to transfer auto parts business to unit
* Says it plans to transfer business assets of auto parts sector to its wholly owned auto industry unit
MONACO, Sept 14 Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, does not envisage any further investments for the time being, Exor head John Elkann said on Monday.
"For now there are no new investments on the horizon," Elkann told reporters in Monaco at a press conference on Exor's planned purchase of U.S. reinsurer PartnerRe.
Exor, which is a controlling shareholder in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , also bought into the Economist earlier this year.
"Now we have to focus fully on what we have bought," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer)
* Says shares to halt trading on May 12 and resume on May 15 after withdrawing delisting risk warning