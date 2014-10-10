* Holding company Exor's voting rights rise to 46.6 pct
* Makes Fiat Chrysler less susceptible to takeover bids
* Merged group makes U.S. stock market debut on Monday
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Oct 10 The Agnelli family has tightened
its grip on Fiat by securing higher voting rights after
the carmaker's merger into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), a
statement from the Italian bourse shows.
The move by the Agnellis' holding company Exor to
boost its voting power at Dutch-registered FCA to nearly 50
percent contrasts with other European carmakers, where
controlling dynasties have been forced to cede control to ensure
their companies' survival.
The Peugeot family, for instance, reluctantly
relinquished control of the eponymous French group this year to
gain much-needed investment through a tie-up with China's
Dongfeng Motor Co.
Family ownership has often stood in the way of restructuring
at European carmakers, some of which have missed opportunities
to build partnerships in response to competitive threats.
In a merger prospectus filed with the U.S. market regulator
in July, Fiat said that Exor's higher voting rights could make
it more difficult for shareholders to change FCA's management or
acquire a controlling interest.
But while Exor's increased control would make Fiat Chrysler
less of a takeover target and reduce its options for strategic
tie-ups, the Agnellis have helped to restructure the group they
founded 115 years ago, analysts have said.
They have also brought in CEO Sergio Marchionne, who has
been widely credited for turning around the fortunes of Fiat and
Chrysler.
WALL STREET DEBUT
FCA makes its Wall Street debut on Monday, with the company
counting on the merger and U.S. listing to help to foot the bill
for its 48 billion euro ($61 billion) plan to lift sales by 60
percent and achieve a fivefold increase in net profit by 2018.
The Agnellis, which control Fiat Chrysler through Exor's 30
percent stake, have lifted their voting power to 46.6 percent
through a shareholder loyalty scheme put in place as part of the
merger.
Under the scheme, Fiat investors who have held their stakes
for three years could obtain two votes for each share they
owned. Exor exercised that right for all of its 375 million
shares, a spokesman for the company said.
According to the Milan bourse, the equity capital of the
newly formed FCA totals 1.6 billion shares, including ordinary
and the special voting shares.
Exor's high voting power shows that very few other
shareholders have participated in the loyalty scheme.
While rumours of a potential Agnelli family exit have
surfaced over the years in the Italian press, Exor has said
repeatedly that the stake remained a strategic investment for
the family. However, it has suggested that it could be open to
diluting its stake to support growth at the carmaker.
(1 US dollar = 0.7886 euro)
(Editing by David Goodman)