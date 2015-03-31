MILAN, March 31 Italy's Agnelli family holding Exor has received many signs of interest for U.S. based real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, the world's third-largest real estate company, Exor Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Turin, Elkann said his group, which also controls car maker Fiat Chrysler , would have clearer ideas by end of April or early May.

Media reports have said the sale could fetch as much asworth $2 billion. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Danilo Masoni)