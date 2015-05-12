BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new investment units
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
MILAN May 12 Italian holding company Exor has raised its all-cash offer for Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis Capital Holdings was rejected.
Exor said the offer values PartnerRe at $6.8 billion and represents a 10 percent premium to the implied value under the Axis agreement.
Exor, the investment vehicle of the Agnelli family, previously offered $130 per PartnerRe share. The company is now PartnerRe's largest shareholder with a 9.32 percent stake, it added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says it will issue 71,400 new investment units through public offering
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 4.6 MILLION ($5.0 MILLION)VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)