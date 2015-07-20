(Adds Breakingviews link)
MILAN, July 20 Italian holding company Exor
has again sweetened its offer for U.S.-listed
reinsurer PartnerRe to include a special dividend of $3
per share for common shareholders if it is chosen over rival
suitor Axis Capital Holdings.
The dividend, which would be paid by PartnerRe before
closing of the deal with Exor, lifts the overall value of Exor's
bid to $140.50 a share, although the cash offered by Exor itself
is unchanged.
The move comes ahead of an Aug. 7 shareholder meeting at
which PartnerRe investors will vote on a merger with Axis -- a
deal that was agreed in January to create one of the world's
largest reinsurers.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family whose
cash offer values PartnerRe at $6.8 billion, has for months
engaged in a battle of words with the Bermuda-based firm's
board, seeking to convince PartnerRe shareholders that its offer
is preferable.
Exor has become PartnerRe's largest single investor in a bid
to lobby fellow shareholders ahead of the August vote.
Monday's move is not the first time Exor has improved its
offer as it seeks to branch out into financial services with its
steadier and higher returns and limit its exposure to the more
cyclical automotive sector. Exor holds controlling stakes in
carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and tractor
manufacturer CNH Industrial.
Exor's move also follows a similar proposal from Axis and
PartnerRe, which improved their $6.2 billion merger agreement
last week with a higher special dividend.
While Exor's all-cash offer would give PartnerRe investors
more money upfront, PartnerRe and Axis have argued their tie-up
makes more sense over the long term given the reinsurance
industry is at a relatively low point.
Reinsurers, which help insurers pay large damage claims in
exchange for part of the profit, are under pressure to
consolidate after being squeezed by price competition and weak
demand from insurers amid record low interest rates
Exor said on Monday that, with its offer, PartnerRe
shareholders "won't suffer from the impact on PartnerRe of a
complex integration, with expected widespread job losses, loss
of brand and culture and the very real risk of loss of clients
and business".
Shares in Exor were up 1.2 percent at 46.8 euros, in line
with Milan's blue-chip index, while those in PartnerRe
and Axis were up 0.7 percent and flat, respectively.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)