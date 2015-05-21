MILAN May 21 Italian holding company Exor
is willing to negotiate with PartnerRe over
its $6.8 billion binding takeover bid once the reinsurer's board
determines its proposal superior to a rival one by Axis Capital
Holdings, it said on Thursday.
Bermuda-based PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to
talk to Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family,
to see if there was room to improve its offer.
In a statement on Thursday, Exor confirmed its all-cash
offer for PartnerRe at $137.50 per share.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)