MILAN, June 16 Italian holding company Exor said on Tuesday it will begin meetings with PartnerRe investors regarding its cash takeover offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer as it seeks to convince shareholders to vote against a rival bid.

Exor has sought to persuade PartnerRe's management for weeks that its $6.8 billion offer for the reinsurer is "superior" to a merger the latter had agreed with Axis Capital Holdings back in January.

The Italian group, which holds a controlling stake in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said its own capital structure would have no impact on the ratings of PartnerRe and urged the reinsurer's board to "stop misrepresenting facts and to correctly inform its shareholders".

PartnerRe investors will vote on the Axis merger on July 24. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)