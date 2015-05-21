(Adds details)
MILAN May 21 Italian investment holding company
Exor said on Thursday it would not raise its $6.8
billion takeover offer for PartnerRe but was willing to
negotiate with the reinsurer if its board declared its offer
superior to that of rival suitor Axis Capital Holdings.
Bermuda-based PartnerRe said on Wednesday it was ready to
talk to Exor, to see if there was room to improve its offer. The
statement marked a change in tone for the reinsurer, which to
date has stuck firmly to its commitment to merge with Axis.
"Exor will not consider increasing the price of its binding
offer," it said in a letter to the reinsurer's board. The
company reiterated it believed that its own bid delivered a
higher premium and posed no substantive regulatory risks.
Exor said it was willing to negotiate in good faith, but to
do so "we request that the PartnerRe board declare Exor's
binding offer reasonably likely to be a superior proposal".
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, last
week improved its all-cash offer for PartnerRe after a previous
attempt to trump a bid by Axis was rejected on the grounds it
undervalued the reinsurer.
Should PartnerRe's board fail to comply with its request,
Exor asked that the matter be brought before a shareholder vote.
PartnerRe and Axis agreed in January to create one of the
world's largest reinsurers, improving the deal for PartnerRe
shareholders earlier in May by including a one-off cash
dividend. PartnerRe has so far argued the merger of equals
provided better synergies and more upside longer-term.
Even if Exor does not raise its offer, analysts said it
could still win the battle given its sway in a potential vote as
the Italian company, which is controlled by the Agnelli family,
is the reinsurer's largest individual investor, with a stake of
9.9 percent.
