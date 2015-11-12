(Recasts with completion of placement)
MILAN Nov 11 Exor, the investment
vehicle of Fiat's founding Agnelli family, has placed 12 million
treasury shares - equal to 4.87 percent of its share capital -
via an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors at
42.6 euros each.
The price is equal to a discount of 5 percent on Exor's
Wednesday closing price and brings the total placement amount to
511.2 million euros ($550 million), it said in a statement late
on Wednesday.
As anticipated, the Agnellis and two other private investors
have purchased shares for 50 million euros each. Following the
placement, the Agnelli family will hold 51.87 percent of Exor's
share capital.
Exor will hold treasury shares equal to around 4.83 percent
of its share capital after the settlement of the transaction,
but plans to cancel them in 2016, except for those needed to
service its stock option plans.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca and Morgan Stanley were
acting as joint bookrunners for the placement, it added.
Exor shares closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at 44.8
euros.
($1=0.9300 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)