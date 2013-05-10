MILAN May 10 Italian holding company Exor SpA , which controls carmaker Fiat SpA, said on Friday its net profit fell to 51.1 million euros in the first quarter of this year from 82.6 million euros posted in the same period one year ago.

The company's net asset value rose to 8.36 billion euros, up 74 million euros from the end of last year.

Exor invested 104.4 million euros to buy its own shares from the beginning of this year until April 26. At the end of the period it had bought 2.35 pct of its ordinary shares.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)