MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor on Tuesday said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, in which it holds an 81 percent stake, and due diligence by the potential buyers was ongoing.

The outcome of the process was uncertain at this point, it said in a statement.

Exor said its board had approved the possible issue of one or more bonds by the end of March 2016 for a total amount of up to 3 billion euros.

The statement also said 2014 consolidated profit was 323.1 million euros ($341 million) and that the company expected a positive result for this year.

Exor proposed paying a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.

($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)