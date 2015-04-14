BRIEF-CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of Bombardier Executive Chairman Beaudoin
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor on Tuesday said it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, in which it holds an 81 percent stake, and due diligence by the potential buyers was ongoing.
The outcome of the process was uncertain at this point, it said in a statement.
Exor said its board had approved the possible issue of one or more bonds by the end of March 2016 for a total amount of up to 3 billion euros.
The statement also said 2014 consolidated profit was 323.1 million euros ($341 million) and that the company expected a positive result for this year.
Exor proposed paying a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.
($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Canada's largest pension fund CPPIB withholds vote for re-election of bombardier executive chairman pierre beaudoin Further company coverage:
* Says April sales T$56.87 billion ($1.88 billion) (March T$85.88 billion, April 2016 T$66.84 billion)