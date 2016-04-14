MILAN, April 14 Exor, the investment
vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, said on Thursday its
full-year profit more than doubled to 744.5 million euros ($839
million), boosted by the sale of property group Cushman &
Wakefield.
The company, which also became the largest shareholder in
The Economist last year and bought reinsurer PartnerRe,
said its net asset value stood at 12.32 billion euros at the end
of 2015, up from 10.17 billion euros a year earlier.
Exor is the top investor in carmaker Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles and luxury group Ferrari
, among other holdings, but has been investing
to diversify its portfolio away from the capital intensive and
cyclical automotive business.
Exor said it expected to report a profit this year and
proposed paying a 2015 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.
The company also said it would propose to buy back shares
over the next 18 months for up to 500 million euros and to issue
non-convertible bonds for up to 2 billion euros by the end of
April next year.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)