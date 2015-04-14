(Adds details, context)

MILAN, April 14 Italian holding group Exor said on Tuesday it had received several non-binding expressions of interest for U.S.-based real estate company Cushman & Wakefield, and the potential buyers were looking over its books.

The outcome of the process to shed the asset, in which Exor holds an 81 percent stake, was uncertain at this point, the company said in a statement.

A sale of Cushman & Wakefield could result in a big gain for Exor as rising property prices have pushed up the value of companies in the sector. Media reports have said the sale could fetch as much as $2 billion.

Any deal would help Exor, run by a scion of the Agnelli family that founded carmaker Fiat, pay for any future acquisitions.

The company has said it is looking at possible investments in the services sector, especially financial services, to boost its portfolio and would be willing to spend a total of 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) on new assets.

Exor also said on Tuesday its board had approved the possible issue of one or more bonds by the end of March 2016 for a total of up to 3 billion euros to extend the maturity of its debt and get new financial resources.

The company said 2014 consolidated profit stood at 323.1 million euros, compared with 2.08 billion euros a year earlier when the company benefited from a one-off gain of 1.53 billion euros from the sale of its investment in Swiss product-inspection provider SGS.

Exor said it expected a positive result for this year and proposed paying a 2014 dividend of 0.35 euros per share.

Exor controls Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with a 30 percent stake and also has stakes in tractor and truck maker CNH Industrial and soccer club Juventus , among others.

($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Potter)