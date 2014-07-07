MILAN, July 7 Italian holding company Exor said on Monday it has revised its first-quarter consolidated net loss to 38.1 million euros ($52 million) from 83.2 million euros due to accounting changes related to Fiat's buyout of U.S. unit Chrysler.

Exor said its financial position did not change, considering the non-cash nature of the amendment.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)