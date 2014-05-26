BRIEF-Liaoning Shidai Wanheng says no dividend payment for FY 2016
April 27Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aunepZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MILAN May 26 U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 5.05 percent of Italian investment company Exor, the listed holding company for Italy's Agnelli family, as of May 16, Italian market regulator Consob said on its website on Monday.
Controlling stakes in Fiat Chrysler and tractor maker CNH Industrial, as well as an interest in real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, are Exor's main investments. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
April 27Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd : * Says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aunepZ Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says group's 2017 Q1 revenue increased by 2 percent compared to same period last year and was 10.6 million euros ($11.56 million)