MILAN May 26 U.S. fund manager Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 5.05 percent of Italian investment company Exor, the listed holding company for Italy's Agnelli family, as of May 16, Italian market regulator Consob said on its website on Monday.

Controlling stakes in Fiat Chrysler and tractor maker CNH Industrial, as well as an interest in real estate group Cushman & Wakefield, are Exor's main investments. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)