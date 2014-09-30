MILAN, Sept 30 Italian holding company Exor
is offering to buy back a bond maturing in 2017, with
an outstanding size of 690 million euros ($871 million), and to
launch a new issue in euros with the aim of lengthening the
average maturity of its debt.
Exor said in a statement on Tuesday the offer runs through
Oct. 8 and preliminary details on the amount of notes validly
tendered would be announced the following day. On Oct. 9 Exor
also plans to publish details of the repurchase price.
(1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)