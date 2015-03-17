March 17 Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd is considering a bid for Cushman &
Wakefield Inc, the world's third-largest real estate company,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The Shanghai-based investment firm is among several
companies that have expressed interest in Cushman, Bloomberg
reported, adding that the process is at a preliminary stage and
any deal could be several months away. (bloom.bg/1xagPMD)
The deal would bring Fosun industry expertise that could
help it manage its global real-estate investments and explore
new deals, Bloomberg said, quoting one of the people.
Italy's Agnelli family, which owns 81 percent of Cushman
through its holding company Exor SpA, hired Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley last month to
find a buyer for Cushman and the deal could fetch $2 billion,
the Wall Steet Journal reported.
Earlier this month, Fosun bought a 5 percent stake in Thomas
Cook Group for 92 million pounds ($140 million),
deepening its foray into Europe's tourism sector.
Representatives at Fosun, Exor and Cushman were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)