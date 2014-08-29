Aug 29 Exova Group Plc, a material
testing services provider, reported a 2.7 percent fall in
first-half revenue, hit by an increase in the value of the
pound.
The Edinburgh-based company, which provides laboratory-based
testing, fire safety and calibration services, said revenue
slipped to 134.7 million pounds ($223.4 million) in the six
months ended June 30, from 138.4 million pounds a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of a stronger pound, underlying revenue
rose 3.4 percent.
Exova posted a bigger pretax loss of 38.1 million pounds
during the six-month period. Pretax loss was 10.3 million pounds
a year earlier.
The company, which went public in April, names Airbus Group
NV, Siemens AG and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
among its clients.
($1 = 0.6031 British Pounds)
