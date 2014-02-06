ATLANTA Feb 6 Expedia Inc :
* During earnings conference call, CEO says company likely
getting into 'better operational rhythm'
* Improved volume trends seen in air business in Q4
* Cites revenue acceleration in vacation package business, says
that business
has turned positive after being flattish to down in recent
years
* Company is being more aggressive about signing up more hotels
as it sees room
night growth, says Hotwire showing improvement
* Declines to comment on recent reports about Google
trends, says
traffic tied to Google both on paid and organic basis
continues to increase