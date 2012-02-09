* Q4 EPS 58 cents vs estimate 53 cents

* Revenue up but short of Street view

Feb 9 Online travel agency Expedia Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down 8 percent in trading after the bell.

"The revenue outlook is not extremely promising and there are a lot of uncertainties involved," said Morningstar analyst Dan Su. She said revenue growth in 2011 slowed from 2010 and added that certain margins contracted.

Expedia, whose brands include Hotwire.com and Hotels.com, has been investing heavily in technology and international expansion to position the business for growth. It said the Expedia brand underperformed in the period.

Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was$59.7 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $63.4 million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted for items, profit came to 58 cents. On that basis, analysts expected profit of 53 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue rose 7 percent to $787.1 million, compared with $812.4 million expected by analysts.

Shares of the company, which competes with Priceline and Orbitz Worldwide, fell in after-market trading after closing at $34.16 on the Nasdaq.

Earlier on Thursday, travel website TripAdvisor, which was spun off from Expedia in December, posted a quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, missing estimates of a 24 cent-per-share profit.