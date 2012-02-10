* Q4 EPS 58 cents vs estimate 53 cents
* Revenue up but short of Street view
* Shares fall after results
Feb 9 Online travel agency Expedia Inc
on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall
Street estimates and a profit that was hurt by rising costs,
sending its shares down 5 percent in trading after the bell.
The company said its Expedia brand underperformed in the
quarter as a rise in airfares resulted in fewer airline tickets
being sold.
"The revenue outlook is not extremely promising and there
are a lot of uncertainties involved," said Morningstar analyst
Dan Su. She said revenue growth in 2011 slowed from 2010 and
added that certain margins contracted.
Expedia, whose brands include Hotwire and Hotels.com, has
been investing heavily in technology and international expansion
to position the business for growth.
Daniel Kurnos, an analyst with Benchmark Company, said
certain costs rose more than expected in the quarter, hurting
growth. Selling and marketing expenses rose 11 percent in the
quarter and technology and content costs grew 29 percent,
excluding stock-based compensation, for example.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was
$59.7 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $63.4
million, or 45 cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted for items, profit came to 58 cents. On that basis,
analysts expected profit of 53 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 7 percent to $787.1 million, compared
with $812.4 million expected by analysts.
Worldwide air revenue fell 19 percent in the period as
airline tickets sold were down 8 percent. Worldwide hotel
revenue was up 12 percent.
Shares of the company, which competes with Priceline
and Orbitz Worldwide, were down 5 percent in
after-market trading after closing at $34.16 on the Nasdaq.
Earlier on Thursday, travel website TripAdvisor,
which was spun off from Expedia in December, posted a quarterly
profit of 16 cents per share, missing estimates of a 24
cent-per-share profit.