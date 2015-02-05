(Repeats to fix first reference to CFO)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 5 Expedia Inc on Thursday posted a
fourth-quarter profit below analysts' expectations and over 30
percent lower than the same quarter a year ago, due in part to
currency headwinds and heavy competition in China.
The travel services company's shares slid more than 7
percent in extended trading.
Expedia, which recently slipped behind The Priceline Group
Inc to become the world's second largest travel
services company by bookings, earned about $66.0 million last
quarter, or 50 cents per diluted share.
However, analysts had on average estimated the company would
earn $1.01 per share in the quarter, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
While Expedia has expanded rapidly with the acquisitions of
Travelocity last month and the Wotif Group in November 2014, the
company said it will take time to integrate Wotif, in
particular, and will not realize its full potential until after
the first half of 2015, when Expedia technology will power all
of its business.
"We're now on cutting-edge technology platforms that will
enable us to really expand our global presence," Chief Financial
Officer Mark Okerstrom said.
Meanwhile, its Chinese subsidiary eLong continued to suffer
from heavy competition in the region, while demand from European
travelers and others visiting the United States has slumped due
to a stronger dollar.
"We are expecting a deceleration in revenue growth in 2015
(from these) headwinds," Okerstrom said during the company's
earnings call, adding in an interview: "We are seeing impacts in
most regions that have had foreign exchange weakening."
To be sure, a stronger U.S. dollar and lower fuel prices
have helped boost demand from U.S. consumers, Chief Executive
Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said during the earnings call. More
than 50 percent of Expedia's revenue is generated from the
United States.
Volatile foreign exchange rates reduced Expedia's cash and
equivalents by $79.4 million last quarter, the company reported.
Its currency hedging cost it more than $5 million, and the eLong
business saw a $27 million loss in adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
Excluding eLong but including a negative foreign exchange
impact of 5 percent, the company said it expects its EBITDA to
grow between 10 percent and 15 percent in 2015.
Gross bookings in the fourth quarter grew 24 percent
year-over-year.
Expedia also said it will pay shareholders an 18-cent
dividend on March 26, worth about $23 million.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; editing by Meredith Mazzilli, G
Crosse)