April 30 Expedia Inc on Thursday reported first-quarter profit above analysts' expectations.

The online travel services company, which recently fell behind the Priceline Group Inc to become the world's second largest by bookings, earned about $44.1 million last quarter, or 34 cents per diluted share. Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn 9 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)