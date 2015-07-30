July 30 Expedia Inc on Thursday reported second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations.

Expedia, which became the world's largest online travel services company by bookings in the first quarter, earned $449.6 million in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, it earned $118.6 million, or 89 cents per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)