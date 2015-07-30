(Adds details on dividend, bookings, revenue, Orbitz merger)
July 30 Expedia Inc on Thursday posted
a second-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and
announced a larger dividend as travel bookings grow, sending its
shares up more than 7 percent in after-market trade.
Expedia, which became the world's largest online travel
services company by bookings in the first quarter, earned $449.6
million in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, it earned
$118.6 million, or 89 cents per share, compared to analysts'
average estimate of 84 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which owns the website that bears its name as
well as Hotels.com, Hotwire and a host of other brands, said its
board of directors approved a 33 percent rise in its September
dividend to 24 cents per share.
Its revenue increased 11 percent in the second quarter
compared to a year earlier.
Gross bookings rose 19 percent, in large part from growth at
Expedia.com and Hotels.com, the company said.
Of this, U.S. domestic gross bookings increased 18 percent.
International gross bookings, totaling $5.8 billion, grew 25
percent, or 44 percent when accounting for sales shrinking
abroad in U.S. dollar terms.
Expedia and rival Priceline Group Inc have embarked
on acquisition sprees to dominate the online travel business,
with Expedia recently buying Travelocity and announcing plans to
purchase Orbitz Worldwide Inc.
Expedia's Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi said the
company had no significant news to share on the Orbitz
transaction, under review by the U.S. Justice Department.
Expedia believes the deal should close in the "back half of the
year," he said.
Media reported Thursday that the deal will be cleared by the
end of August; Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee also on Thursday called
on the regulator to closely scrutinize the proposed transaction,
warning that industry consolidation could stifle competition and
hurt consumers.
