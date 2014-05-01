BRIEF-MySize says engaged by Israeli Postal Service to provide new measuring solutions
* Engaged by Israeli Postal Service to provide new measuring solutions
May 1 Online travel agency Expedia Inc on Thursday posted a smaller quarterly loss as it sold more hotel stays and airline tickets.
The company lost $14.3 million, or 11 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $104.2 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, Expedia earned 16 cents a share in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Secured strategic land holdings at Murray Brook Project by staking 86 additional claims