Feb 10 Expedia Inc on Wednesday posted
a fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, in part due
to a drop in demand to travel to European cities after the Nov.
13 Paris attacks.
Expedia, the world's largest online travel services company
by bookings, lost $13 million in the quarter in part from
closing its $3.9 billion purchase of vacation rental site
HomeAway Inc. On an adjusted basis, its income fell nearly 6
percent to $107 million, or 77 cents per share, compared to the
average analyst estimate of $139 million, or $1.00 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares fell more than 1 percent in after-market trade.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)