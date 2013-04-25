BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value
April 25 Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in hotel bookings.
Adjusted net income fell to $35.3 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $36.9 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. ()
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing