April 25 Online travel agency Expedia Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in hotel bookings.

Adjusted net income fell to $35.3 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $36.9 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.