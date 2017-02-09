Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc
reported a 23.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue,
helped by higher gross bookings.
The company's revenue rose to $2.09 billion in the quarter
ended Dec. 31 from about $1.70 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/2k8pz4I)
Net income attributable to Expedia was $79.5 million, or 51
cents per share, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 9
cents per share.
The year-ago quarter included charges related to Expedia's
purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc, and some other
items.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.17 per share in
the latest quarter.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)