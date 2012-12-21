Dec 21 Expedia Inc said on Friday it
would acquire a 61.6 percent equity stake in trivago, a German
travel search engine that focuses on hotels, for about $632
million, including cash and Expedia common stock.
The deal is expected to close in the 2013 first half,
subject to approval from competition authorities. Expedia said
in a statement that it expects the purchase to add to per-share
profit excluding items next year.
The management team of trivago is expected to continue to
operate independently from Dusseldorf, Germany, after the
acquisition closes.
Shares of Expedia, which competes with Priceline.com Inc
and Orbitz Worldwide Inc, were down about 2
percent to $59.70 on Friday.