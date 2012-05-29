HONG KONG May 29 Hong Kong-based hedge fund
startup Expedition Advisors has hired Kam Bahra, former chief
executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, as chief operating
officer, a top executive at the firm said on Tuesday.
Craig James, Expedition's founder and former head of Asian
trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners,
confirmed the hire to Reuters.
Bahra, a former Deutsche Bank executive with more
than two decades of experience in the financial sector and a
well known figure in the Asian hedge fund industry, left the
Hong Kong unit of Japanese money manager Sparx Group
at the end of last year.
