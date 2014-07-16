LONDON, July 16 Experian said 11.1 percent of shareholders had voted against the re-election of Don Robert as a director of the company, following opposition to his move to become chairman having previously been chief executive.

Roberts' elevation, which enables chief financial officer Brian Cassin to take over as CEO at the world's biggest credit checking company, directly contravenes Britain's Corporate Governance Code and has been opposed by the Investment Management Association and Institute of Directors.

Experian also said that 14 percent of shareholders at its annual meeting on Wednesday had voted against its report on directors' remuneration and 12.6 percent had voted against its remuneration policy. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)