June 26 Experian Plc :
* Experian signs new revolving credit facilities
* Announce signing of new five-year committed revolving
credit facilities, totalling $2,025 million
* New facilities extend maturity of our committed funding
* Re-finance existing facilities totalling $2,160 million,
which were due to mature in 2015 and have now been cancelled
* New facilities were self-arranged by Experian and have
been provided by a group of fourteen leading international banks
* Key covenants are unchanged from facilities which are
being replaced
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: