June 26 Experian Plc :

* Experian signs new revolving credit facilities

* Announce signing of new five-year committed revolving credit facilities, totalling $2,025 million

* New facilities extend maturity of our committed funding

* Re-finance existing facilities totalling $2,160 million, which were due to mature in 2015 and have now been cancelled

* New facilities were self-arranged by Experian and have been provided by a group of fourteen leading international banks

