Nov 6 Experian Plc

* Total revenue growth from continuing activities of 5 percent, benchmark EPS growth of 6 percent, operating cash flow growth of 17 percent and first interim dividend up 7 percent

* H1 benchmark profit before tax of $590 million, up 3 percent at actual rates

* First interim dividend of 12.25 US cents per ordinary share, up 7 percent.