BRIEF-Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance reports Q1 profit of 9.4 mln riyals
* Q1 gross written premiums 374.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON Oct 2 Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Friday she expects to see multi-state probe into the breach at Experian Plc that compromised data of some 15 million people who sought to open accounts with T-Mobile US Inc.
"We have contacted both companies to review the circumstances and anticipate working with attorneys general across the country on this matter," Healey said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Healey declined to elaborate on plans for a potential multi-state investigation into the cyber attack that was disclosed on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)
* First quarter of 2017, co recorded sales income in an amount of 6,369.35 million baht versus 7,015.76 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: