BOSTON Oct 2 Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said on Friday she expects to see multi-state probe into the breach at Experian Plc that compromised data of some 15 million people who sought to open accounts with T-Mobile US Inc.

"We have contacted both companies to review the circumstances and anticipate working with attorneys general across the country on this matter," Healey said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Healey declined to elaborate on plans for a potential multi-state investigation into the cyber attack that was disclosed on Thursday. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)