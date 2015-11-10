Nov 10 Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, said it had received a number of class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc customer data at one of its servers.

The company said it was working with the U.S. and international law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter.

Experian said the breach at a North American server was an isolated incident, which affected a single client and did not involve its U.S. consumer credit division or include payment information or bank details. (bit.ly/1kItIbh)

The data breach had exposed sensitive personal data of some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc in September.

Experian in October disclosed the data breach, saying it discovered the theft of the T-Mobile customer data from one of its servers on Sept. 15. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)