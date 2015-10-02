Oct 2 Experian, the world's biggest
credit data firm, could face fines and class-action lawsuits as
well as reputational damage from the data breach at its U.S.
business, according to analysts covering the company.
Experian's shares fell about 4.5 percent to their lowest
since December on Friday following news that the breach had
exposed the personal information of about 15 million people who
applied for service with T-Mobile US Inc.
London-listed Experian, which disclosed the breach late on
Thursday, said the incident was limited to one server and one
customer - T-Mobile US - and it was taking necessary steps to
prevent it from recurring.
The company said it had launched an inquiry and consulted
law enforcement, while Connecticut's attorney general also said
he would launch an investigation.
Analysts said insurance should cover the short-term costs of
the breach, such as steps to secure their servers and customer
notifications, but the bigger damage may come as investigations
progress.
"As these investigations yield answers, the possibility of
fines and/or class action suits may arise," Shore Capital said
in a note.
Barclays analysts said "near-term costs" should be limited
to about $10 million, but that the longer-term damage to
Experian's reputation and business model was harder to
ascertain.
"T-mobile is obviously reviewing its relationship with
Experian. In itself, the loss of one client is fairly immaterial
(a few million dollars in our view) but if it triggers other
account reviews, it could become more significant," the analysts
said in a note to clients.
Shore Capital also pointed out that given the nature of the
business, "this type of event has a near certainty of occurring.
This is therefore unlikely to be the last event".
"Though this one impacts Experian, we don't sense Experian's
competitors will be singing from the rooftops as any large data
play is at risk from hackers and ID theft," Barclays said.
Experian's rivals include Equifax and Transunion
.
(Editing by Pravin Char)