* Shares down 6.6 percent
* Agrees to buy Passport Health Communications
* Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades stock
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Nov 5 British credit data provider
Experian said it would suspend a $500 million share
buy-back programme after agreeing to buy a U.S. healthcare data
firm for $850 million, sending its shares lower on Wednesday.
Experian's acquisition of Passport Health Communications
follows its $324 million deal to buy U.S. fraud detection firm,
41st Parameter, last month.
The British company first entered the U.S. healthcare
payments market five years ago and has steadily expanded its
position through investments and acquisitions.
Experian had also spent $322 million on buying back shares
from investors at the end of September, having committed in May
to buying back half a billion dollars worth in the next 12
months.
The company, best known for running consumer credit checks
for banks, landlords and retailers, said it would stop returning
money to shareholders via the buyback following its latest
acquisition.
"There's a little bit left to go but it doesn't make sense
to continue, Chief Executive Don Robert said.
However Robert said the group planned to continue to
increase its dividend payouts to shareholders. The group is
paying an interim dividend of 11.5 cents per share, up 7
percent.
Experian reported a 2 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit to $573 million. Revenue from continuing businesses rose
6 percent.
Robert said he expects organic revenue growth to be in a
similar range as in the first half.
Shares in Experian, which have risen by 28 percent since the
start of the year, were down 6.6 percent at 0930 GMT.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to
"neutral" from "buy", citing the stock's high valuation and
disappointment over its rate of organic growth.
"Investors may also question the shift in capital allocation
to more expensive M&A," it said.
Experian said it would fund the acquisition of Passport
Health Communications with its existing debt facilities.