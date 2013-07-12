LONDON, July 11 Experian, the world's biggest credit data company, said it was on track to achieve its growth targets for the current year, with its sales outpacing economic growth in the main countries in which it operates.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said it expected to achieve "mid-to-high" single-digit organic revenue growth and to modestly improve margins.

Organic revenue grew by 7 percent in the period, including 10 percent growth in Latin America, driven by strong performances in Brazil, Colombia and Peru.