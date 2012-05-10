* Sells PriceGrabber, other businesses for $175 mln
* Sees mid-high single-digit revenue growth this yr
LONDON, May 10 British credit information firm
Experian narrowly beat profit forecasts, benefiting
from strong growth in Latin America, and said it was on track to
meet its targets in the current fiscal year.
Experian, best know for carrying out consumer credit checks
for banks and retailers, on Thursday reported earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT) from continuing operations for the year
to the end of March of $1.175 billion, up 19 percent and ahead
of the average forecast of $1.15 billion according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data.
"For the year ahead, we expect to continue to deliver high
quality growth, consistent with our core financial objectives to
deliver mid-high single-digit organic revenue growth, maintain
or improve margin and deliver cash flow conversion of over 90
percent," Chief Executive Don Robert said in a statement.
The company also said it would sell PriceGrabber, its price
comparison shopping business and its North American online lead
generation businesses, which operate under the brands Classes
USA and LowerMyBills.
The businesses, which are non-core, have been sold to Indian
firm Ybrant Digital for $175 million, incorporating $100 million
in cash and a $75 million loan note.
Experian said its revenue rose to $4.5 billion from $3.9
billion the year before. It is paying a second interim dividend
of 21.75 cents, making a full year dividend of 32 cents, up 14
percent.
Shares in Experian closed on Wednesday at 951 pence, valuing
the business at 9.6 billion pounds.