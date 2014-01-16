* Changes will take effect after AGM in July
* Company searching for new FD, 2 new non-executives
* Q3 total revenue up 7 pct; organic revenue up 5 pct
* Says UK market conditions improving
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 16 Experian, the world's
biggest credit checking firm, announced changes to its top
management on Thursday with current chief executive Don Robert
becoming chairman and finance director Brian Cassin taking over
as CEO.
The changes follow current chairman John Peace's decision
to step down in July after eight years in the role, a move which
was announced last May. Peace had been under pressure to focus
on his role as chairman of Standard Chartered which unveiled its
own boardroom shake up last week.
Robert, who was appointed chief executive of Experian in
2005, steered the business, best known for checking consumers'
credit records for banks and retailers, through the 2008
financial crisis and oversaw its diversification into new
markets such as utilities and telecoms.
Cassin joined Experian in 2012, having previously been
managing director of investment bank Greenhill.
The board changes will take effect after its annual meeting
on July 16. The company has started the search for a new finance
director and also intends to appoint two new non-executive
directors.
"We focused on making sure that the company will continue to
benefit from valuable continuity within the senior leadership of
the business into the medium term as well as maintaining the
team-based culture," said Deputy Chairman Alan Rudge, who will
also retire in July.
Rudge will be replaced by George Rose, the former finance
director of BAE Systems who was appointed a non-executive
director at Experian in 2012.
THIRD-QUARTER GROWTH
Experian also said on Thursday that it delivered good growth
in the last three months, its fiscal third quarter, with total
revenue up by 7 percent and organic revenue growth of 5 percent.
The performance was boosted by a 16 percent increase in
revenue at Experian's Decision Analytics division, fuelled by
sales of fraud prevention products.
Experian said it had seen improving conditions in markets
such as Britain while other markets had been challenging, with a
weak economic environment in Brazil and softness in U.S.
mortgage activity.
The company expects revenue growth, excluding acquisitions,
to be at least comparable to the third quarter in the second
half as a whole, and expects a "modestly improved" profit margin
at constant currency rates.
Organic revenue was up 6 percent in the first six months of
the current year, and up 8 percent the previous year.