LONDON Jan 9 British credit information firm Experian on Monday announced the death of chief financial officer Paul Brooks.

"Paul died suddenly this weekend at his home in California. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Paul's family at this time," the company said in a statement.

Brooks had been Experian's finance chief since October 2001, when he joined the group from automotive distributor Inchcape.

"Paul was a great friend, a talented colleague, and an inspirational leader and will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of working and dealing with him," Experian chairman John Peace said.