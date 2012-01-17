LONDON Jan 17 British credit information firm Experian said its revenues grew 12 percent in the final three months of 2011, helped by earlier acquisitions and strong growth in emerging markets.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenues were up 7 percent excluding acquisitions and at constant exchange rates.

"Looking ahead, we expect organic growth for the second half of the year to be at least as strong as the third quarter," Chief Executive Don Robert said in a statement.

Experian provided no update on the search for a successor to chief financial officer Paul Brooks, who died last week.

Shares in the company closed at 875.5 pence on Monday, valuing it at about 8.8 billion pounds ($13.49 billion). The stock has risen 13 percent in the past year, outperforming a 5.7 percent decline in the FTSE 100 share index.