July 14 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, said it expected mid-single-digit
organic revenue growth at constant currencies for the full year
and a headwind of about 1 percent to earnings before interest
and tax if current exchange rates remained.
The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
it had not seen a "significant adverse impact" to trading in its
UK business after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Experian reported a 1 percent rise in first-quarter revenue
from continuing operations, pulled down by weakness in the pound
and Brazilian real.
