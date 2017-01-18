Jan 18 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent rise in
third-quarter revenue from ongoing activities at constant
exchange rates and reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue
growth forecast.
The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit
checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the
quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 7 percent in North America and 2
percent in UK and Ireland.
Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said
total revenue growth from ongoing activities at actual exchange
rates was 4 percent, with sterling weakness more than
offsetting an improvement in the Brazilian real.
The company said it expected full-year organic revenue to
grow in mid-single digits in percentage terms on a constant
currency basis.
The company forecast an impact of about 1 percent to
full-year benchmark earnings before interest and taxes on
current exchange rates.
