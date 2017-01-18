(Adds details, analyst estimate, share movement)
Jan 18 Experian Plc, the world's
biggest credit data company, reported a rise in third-quarter
organic revenue, but fell short of at least one analyst's
estimate due to weaker than expected growth in its major
markets.
The stock was down 3.5 percent at 1523 pence at 0824 GMT,
underperforming London's bluechip index.
Experian reported organic revenue growth of 4 percent at
constant exchange rates, missing a 4.7 percent rise estimated by
Morgan Stanley analysts. Morgan Stanley has an "overweight"
rating on the stock.
The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit
checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said revenue for the
quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 3 percent in North America, which
accounts for more than half of its revenue, and 2 percent in UK
and Ireland.
Revenue growth in Latin America, Experian's third-biggest
market by revenue, was 8 percent in the quarter.
Experian, which earns the bulk of its revenue overseas, said
total revenue growth from ongoing activities at actual exchange
rates was 4 percent, with sterling weakness more than
offsetting an improvement in the Brazilian real.
The company forecast an impact of about 1 percent to
full-year benchmark earnings before interest and taxes on
current exchange rates.
The company reaffirmed its full-year organic revenue growth
forecast and said it expected mid-single digit growth in
percentage terms on a constant currency basis.
Experian, along with two other major credit reporting
agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion, generate
credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and
payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgements.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)